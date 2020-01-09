LINCOLN — This year, the Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) will be seeking soybean farmers to represent fellow soybean farmers and the industry. The candidacy petition period began Dec. 1 and concludes April 15.

Elections will be held by mail-in ballot for District 5 and 7, which cover south central and southeast Nebraska, respectively, and for an at-large position, which is open to all soybean farmers in Nebraska.

Candidates must be at least 21 years of age, a Nebraska resident and have been a soybean producer for at least the past five years. Candidates can receive an application from Victor Bohuslavsky at 402-432-5720 and must collect 50 signatures from soybean farmers in their district by April 15 to be a candidate.

The term of office begins Oct. 1.

Tags

In other news

CRP sign-ups in Wayne

An informational meeting about the General Conservation Reserve Program will be at the Max Bar and Grill in Wayne on Jan. 27 at 5:30 p.m.

Nebraska Soybean Board looking for soybean farmers

LINCOLN — This year, the Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) will be seeking soybean farmers to represent fellow soybean farmers and the industry. The candidacy petition period began Dec. 1 and concludes April 15.

Scholarships being accepted for FLAGship Program

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is now accepting applications for the fifth class of the Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship (FLAGship) Program. The FLAGship Program is a scholarship program intended for future agricultural leaders in Nebraska. The Nebraska Corn Growers Associati…

Candidates being sought for dairy princess

The Midwest Dairy–Nebraska Division is seeking candidates to participate in the State Dairy Princess contest at the Nebraska State Dairy Convention in Columbus on Feb. 25.

Preparing the cow herd for cold weather

Preparing the cow herd for cold weather

Moisture, high winds and cold temperatures increase the cow's energy requirements. Cows in an optimal body condition score (BCS 5 to 6) are better able to withstand adverse environmental conditions. As a risk management strategy as we go into the winter, reduce the number of BCS 4 cows and i…

Farm bureau looking to build off strong ag program

LINCOLN — Nebraska Agriculture in the Classroom (AITC), a program of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Foundation, headed back to school this fall with new, grade-specific lessons and activities for Nebraska teachers.

Annual farm show back in Norfolk

Annual farm show back in Norfolk

The annual Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 15-16, at the 45,000-square-foot Northeast Community College Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex, located at the intersection of Highway 35 and Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk. The Show is sponsored and prese…

Ag women program

Nebraska Extension in partnership with USDA Farm Service Agency and USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service is offering the Inaugural Annie’s Inspired Program “North Central Nebraska Women in Ag.”