Nebraska Soybean Board looking for soybean farmers

LINCOLN — This year, the Nebraska Soybean Board (NSB) will be seeking soybean farmers to represent fellow soybean farmers and the industry. The candidacy petition period began Dec. 1 and concludes April 15.
Elections will be held by mail-in ballot for District 5 and 7, which cover south central and southeast Nebraska, respectively, and for an at-large position, which is open to all soybean farmers in Nebraska.
Candidates must be at least 21 years of age, a Nebraska resident and have been a soybean producer for at least the past five years. Candidates can receive an application from Victor Bohuslavsky at 402-432-5720 and must collect 50 signatures from soybean farmers in their district by April 15 to be a candidate.
The term of office begins Oct. 1.