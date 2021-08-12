Nebraska Soybean Board kicks off ‘Soy to Shingle Giveaway’

LINCOLN — Revolution Roof, a Roof Maxx contractor based in Lincoln, is partnering with the Nebraska Soybean Board to provide a property owner with an application of Roof Maxx, a green roofing breakthrough that can save thousands of dollars by extending roof life.
The “Soy to Shingle Giveaway” offers the chance to be the winner of a free application of the asphalt shingle rejuvenator. Revolution Roof and the Nebraska Soybean Board will provide a residential or commercial Roof Maxx treatment up to 5,000 square feet. It is valued at $4,500. Individuals may visit revolutionroof.com to enter.
Roof Maxx preserves asphalt roof shingles. Shingles have essential oils that allow for daily expansion and contraction and, as they age, this oil begins to dry out, causing the asphalt to become brittle and slowly break apart. The product uses soy-fusion technology to preserve roofs.
The soybean checkoff partners with manufacturers to research and promote new soy-based products. Soybeans offer an abundant and renewable supply of ingredients that can be used in thousands of everyday products like shoes, tires, cleaning supplies, motor oil and roof rejuvenators.