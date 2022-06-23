The Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement recognized four honorees and inducted 15 new members during its annual banquet on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s East Campus. It marked the first induction ceremony the organization had held since 2019, as the 2020 and 2021 banquets were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the members who were to have been inducted during the March 2020 banquet were Dennis (Dennie) Bauer, Ainsworth, emeritus Nebraska Extension educator; Jim Pillen, Columbus, Pillen Family Farms, DNA Genetics, University of Nebraska regent; Steve Pritchard, Albion, Nebraska Extension educator; and Charles Shapiro, Wayne, UNL professor of agronomy and horticulture.
Formed in 1916, the Nebraska Hall of Agricultural Achievement is dedicated to preserving and improving Nebraska agriculture. Each year, the group recognizes at least one honoree and elects new members. Honorees are recognized for their contributions to Nebraska Agriculture.
Honorees celebrated at the 2022 event were Owen Palm of Gering, Larry Sitzman of Lincoln and Boyd and Elaine Stuhr of Bradshaw.