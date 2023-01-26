LINCOLN — The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board and executive director Nate Blum have announced that the organization will undergo a change in leadership early this year.
Blum has served as executive director since February 2019. He has overseen the doubling of growth in sorghum acres in Nebraska, built robust digital branding and made available on-demand producer and consumer content during his time at the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board.
"Working for Nebraska's sorghum producers has been an outstanding honor these past four years," Blum said. "I am proud of the work we have done together to advance opportunities for diversified cropping and economic systems on farms across the state."
Blum will transition to a new role as CEO of Sorghum United, an international organization focused on education and consumer markets development for sorghum and other small grains during the United Nations' "International Year of Millets 2023."
"I am excited to remain in the industry in a broader role, which will ultimately aid in furthering new markets demand for climate-smart grains both for American farmers as well as small-holder farmers in other countries," Blum said. "This work is also key in meeting demands around water scarcity, providing nutritious food options and adjusting agricultural systems to increasingly warm and dry climates."
Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board chairman David Junker said the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board appreciates the passion Blum had for helping Nebraska sorghum grow in acres, educating and in attracting value-added businesses.
"We wish him well in his new role with sorghum statewide and internationally. We know he will be successful," Junker said.
The seven sorghum farmers serving on the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board administer the check-off assessed on all grain sorghum sold in the state. The board's annual budget is allocated to the areas of research, market development and education.
For producer and consumer resources, visit: nebraskasorghum.org.
To learn more about Sorghum United, visit: sorghumunited.com.