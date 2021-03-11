Anne Meis

ANNE MEIS of rural Elgin will serve as chairwoman of the U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action, which represents farmer and rancher-led organizations as well as food and agricultural partners.

 Courtesy photo

U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action recently announced a new chairwoman and three new members of its board of directors, all of whom are women.

The USFRA board is now led by Anne Meis of rural Elgin from the Nebraska Soybean Board.

New board members include Julie Fussner from Culver’s Franchising System, who was also appointed to USFRA’s executive committee; Janie Simms Hipp from the Native American Agriculture Fund; and Hope Bentley from McDonald’s.

U.S. Farmers & Ranchers in Action (USFRA), formerly the U.S. Farmers & Ranchers Alliance, represents farmer- and rancher-led organizations as well as other leaders throughout the agricultural sector with a shared vision of co-creating sustainable food systems.

It connects farmers and ranchers with the best minds in food, agriculture, science, finance and technology. Its aims include reducing greenhouse gas emissions and contributing to increased social and economic stability.

Meis grew up on a multi-generational hog farm and is a 10-year 4-H leader. In addition to her USFRA role, she serves on the Nebraska Soybean Board of Directors.

She and her husband, Jim, run a family farm operation in Elgin, growing corn, soybeans and alfalfa and raising cattle.

