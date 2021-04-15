LINCOLN — Nebraska Farm Bureau is pushing the Biden administration for answers regarding how the president will implement a Jan. 27 executive order.
The order from President Joe Biden sets a goal of conserving at least 30% of lands and waters by 2030 (30x30). The 30x30 order contained few details, in turn raising numerous questions and concerns from farmers, ranchers and other landowners.
Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue detailed Farm Bureau member concerns and urged the administration to provide clarity in an April 5 letter to the president.
“Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers remain committed to caring for our environment and utilizing science-based conservation practices. If the administration plans to implement 30x30 by placing additional limits on what farm and ranch families can do with their property, we stand ready to stop it,” McHargue said.
The purchase and expansion of public lands by the government, the use of conservation easements to restrict land use in perpetuity and the expansion of federal control over private property were among the concerns McHargue detailed in the letter on behalf of Nebraska Farm Bureau members.
Concerns about the lack of details in the executive order were only further fueled when new U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland didn’t provide details about the 30x30 proposal during her confirmation hearing, according to Farm Bureau.
“Farm Bureau has a long and distinct history of supporting private property rights and opposing expansion of federal government reach over our nation’s farms and ranches. Healthy land, air and water are the lifeblood of our rural communities. Nebraska farmers and ranchers work hard to preserve our natural resources for future generations.
“It’s imperative the administration not only provide clarity as to how they plan to move forward, but it’s vital they make sure that those who will be impacted have a seat at the table to voice what will and won’t work,” McHargue said.
* * *
Want to voice your opinion?
Those who wish to urge the president to provide clarity on 30x30 may visit https://bit.ly/3uVpi5n