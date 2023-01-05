LINCOLN — Nebraska Extension is rolling out its strategic direction for the next five years, captured in three ambitions designated as “The Big 3:”
The goals are:
— Strengthen Nebraska agriculture and food systems: By connecting with Nebraska Extension, Nebraska amplifies its strengths in agriculture, food production and natural resources stewardship in ways that are environmentally and economically sustainable — ensuring that all Nebraskans have access to safe and healthy food, abundant water and the benefits of Nebraska's outdoor spaces.
— Inspire Nebraskans and their communities: By connecting with Nebraska Extension, Nebraska has a robust, diverse population of well-prepared, innovative and productive people — beginning with Nebraska youths — living in thriving, vibrant communities that are contributing to the sustained success and growth of the entire state.
— Enhance the health and well-being of all Nebraskans: By connecting with Nebraska Extension, Nebraskans are healthier in every respect — physically, mentally and economically — leading to an even better quality of life, greater prosperity and a promising future for all.
This strategic direction is primarily based on ongoing conversations with people from across the state, reflecting the critical issues Nebraskans must address for a thriving future: Developing a skilled workforce, enhancing health and well-being, creating statewide economic vitality, retaining and attracting young people, and leveraging Nebraska’s strengths for sustained success
The direction is also aligned with resources and research, such as Blueprint Nebraska, that depict Nebraskans’ opportunities and challenges, plus the University of Nebraska’s Five-Year Strategy and University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s N2025 Strategic Aims.