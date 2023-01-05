Nebraska dairy ambassadors earn educational scholarships

Through application and successful participation in the Midwest Dairy Ambassador Program, Nebraska dairy ambassadors earned educational scholarships from Midwest Dairy. Senior dairy ambassadors who received $1,000 scholarships were Jenna Albers of Randolph, Whitney (Hochstein) Haahr of Wynot, Abigail Langdon of Clarkson, Mikayla Martensen of Humphrey and Jaycie Meggison of Blair. Junior dairy ambassador Kaitlyn Hanson of Mead received a $500 scholarship.
Nebraska high school juniors and seniors were selected to serve as the 2022 Nebraska junior dairy ambassadors, and college students were selected to serve as the 2022 Nebraska senior dairy ambassadors for Midwest Dairy. Throughout the year, the Nebraska dairy ambassadors promoted the dairy community and supported Midwest Dairy’s mission to give consumers an excellent dairy experience at a variety of industry and consumer events in Nebraska.
Helping to grow trust in dairy during their yearlong experience, the Nebraska dairy ambassadors took part in 54 event activations and leadership opportunities and were skillful and committed to promoting dairy through four media interviews and 35 photos posted on the Nebraska's dairy ambassador Facebook page.
The ambassadors gained insight on the dairy industry and developed their leadership skills by attending industry events and tours as well as participating in virtual training events. Events that the ambassadors served as dairy industry advocates included Earth Day Lincoln, Undeniably Dairy Grant supported events such as Toast of Nebraska and Dairy Barn Fair Fun at the Cuming County Fair, Cream of the Crop Dairy Show, Omaha Baseball Village Booth during the College World Series, Nebraska State Fair, Nebraska Extension Ag Literacy Festivals and more.
Midwest Dairy’s ambassador program is an educational and leadership opportunity for students who are passionate about dairy, are enrolled in postsecondary school and possess strong communication abilities. To learn more about the Midwest Dairy ambassador program, visit www.midwestdairy.com (Ambassador Program found on the Young Dairy Leaders tab).