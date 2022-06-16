Nebraska Corn interns

A Wisner native will be serving as the communications and marketing intern for the Nebraska Corn Board.
Emily Hatterman is a senior agricultural and environmental sciences communications major with minors in leadership and agribusiness. Originally from Wisner, Hatterman grew up on a family operation where they feed cattle and grow corn and soybeans.
“Growing up, I knew I wanted to stay involved in the industry that is so important to my family, community, and state,” she said. “Through this internship, I will be able to do so.”
In addition, Samantha Oborny of Garland will be serving in the same position for Nebraska Corn Growers Association.