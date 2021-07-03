LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) and the Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) immediately expressed disappointment by the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals’ decision on Friday that reversed a 2019 rule by the Environmental Protection Agency that lifted restrictions on E15.
Several politicians, including U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, also weighed in.
“Today’s ruling by the D.C. Circuit Court is a blow to rural America,” Fischer said. “I have long fought for year-round E15 sales, which provides certainty and predictability for farmers and ethanol producers and gives consumers more choices at the pump. I will continue to put pressure on the EPA and pursue legislative avenues if necessary to preserve the year-round sales of E15.”
Nebraska is ranked second in the nation in biofuel production and has 25 operating ethanol plants across the state. These plants produce more than 2 billion gallons of renewable fuel annually and have created more than 1,300 high-paying jobs.
EPA’s rule, which went into effect in June 2019, ultimately allowed for E15 sales year-round. If this new reversal by the D.C. Circuit Court comes to fruition, consumers will have reduced access and availability to E15, which will have several implications ranging from damage to rural economies to increased greenhouse gas emissions.
“The benefits of E15 are substantial,” said Andy Jobman, president of NeCGA and farmer from Gothenburg. “Almost all fuel in the United States is blended with a 10% blend of ethanol, or E10. By increasing this by only 5%, we’re reducing the amount of toxic chemicals that are added to gasoline to boost octane. Ethanol can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 46% compared to traditional gasoline. As people continue to look at how they can reduce their environmental footprints, ethanol is an important step we can all take now. The EPA got it right in 2019, and NeCGA is going to do everything we can to make sure the rule stands.”
“E15 is the most widely tested fuel ever,” said David Bruntz, chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board and farmer from Friend. “Yes, as a corn farmer, higher blends of ethanol, like E15, benefit my business and rural Nebraska, but the benefits go far beyond that. Ethanol is a natural octane booster, it saves us all money at the pumps and it’s better for the environment. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals made a huge misstep with today’s decision, as the only group it benefits is big oil. E15 is the right choice for consumers, for farmers and the environment.”
Sen. Fischer has been an advocate for the year-round sale of E15 and was the lead sponsor of the bipartisan Consumer and Fuel Retailer Choice Act. It would have allowed retailers across the country to sell E15 and other higher-ethanol/gasoline fuel blends year-round, increasing regulatory certainty and eliminating confusion at the pump.
In June 2019, Fischer accompanied then-President Donald Trump and EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler for the official announcement of year-round E15 sales in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Nebraska Corn, which comprises the more than 21,000 corn farmers who invest into the Nebraska corn checkoff and the 2,400-some members who are dues-paying members of NeCGA, is working with groups like National Corn Growers Association, Growth Energy, Renewable Fuels Association and others to explore all available legal options to challenge the court’s decision issued earlier today.
E15 is cleaner-burning, higher in octane and typically less expensive at the pump.