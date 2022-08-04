Nebraska Corn Board welcomes two staff members

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board recently announced it has hired Jill Parrent to serve as the director of communications and Rachael Whitehair as the director of innovation and stewardship.
Parrent will lead state communication efforts, including the communications committee, branding consistency, working with internal and external stakeholders, and developing communications campaigns.
Parrent will organize and manage promotions and outreach efforts at in-person events throughout the state, including Husker Harvest Days, Nebraska State Fair, FFA State Convention, and ethanol pump promotions.
Prior to joining the Nebraska Corn Board, Parrent spent time in commodity communications for the Illinois Soybean Board.
Whitehair will manage the Nebraska Corn Board’s projects and priorities focused on efficient crop production innovation, new use research and development, and stewardship initiatives that support the board’s strategic vision — “Enhancing Demand. Adding Value. Ensuring Sustainability.”
This role oversees the board’s research funding program and seeks to advance the board’s sustainability and stewardship initiatives, including identifying and developing opportunities to collaborate with key partners around such issues as crop production and efficiency, water quantity/quality, soil health, and natural resources conservation.
Previously, Whitehair served as a water quality outreach specialist for the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension, building capacity within Wisconsin communities to address nitrate and phosphorus contamination of ground and surface waters.
Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of the Nebraska Corn Board, said the Nebraska Corn Board is excited to have both join the team.
“They bring a great passion to agriculture with strong backgrounds in their fields which will enable us to continue moving the organization in a strategic direction benefiting Nebraska corn farmers,” Brunkhorst said.