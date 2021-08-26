Nebraska Corn Board elects leadership

YORK — The Nebraska Corn Board (NCB) elected four farmers to serve in leadership roles at its recent board meeting. The leadership roles are effective immediately and are yearlong in duration, with the possibility to be reelected.
Jay Reiners, who farms near Juniata, was elected as the at-large director and was elected as chairman of the board.
Brandon Hunnicutt, District 3 director, was reelected as vice chairman. He farms near Giltner with his father and brother.
Andy Groskopf, District 8 director, was elected secretary/treasurer of the board. Groskopf farms near Scottsbluff.
David Bruntz, District 1 director, assumes the role as past chairman of the board after serving three consecutive terms as chairman. Bruntz has been farming for more than 40 years near Friend.
“I congratulate our new leadership team and look forward to the good things to come,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of NCB. “We’ve had tremendous leadership throughout our history, and this new leadership group is no exception. In addition to the expertise and diversity of our full board, we’re well positioned to aggressively tackle our mission of promoting the value of corn by creating opportunities.”
The full board comprises nine corn farmers from across the state. Eight members represent specific Nebraska districts and are appointed by the governor. The board elects a ninth at-large member.