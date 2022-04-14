Nebraska Extension and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance will be offering beef quality assurance and beef quality assurance transportation certification. It will be on Tuesday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Bloomfield Community Center, 101 S Broadway St. in Bloomfield.
Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) will be presenting the latest on the BQA and BQA Transportation (BQAT) programs and certifying/recertifying producers in BQA and BQAT. The BQA and BQAT programs educate beef producers and transporters on animal health best management practices, proper stockmanship and proper animal welfare guidelines.
Many commercial beef packing facilities require producers who sell them fed cattle to be BQA certified and those who deliver cattle to their facilities to be BQAT certified.
All producers are invited to attend. BQA and BQAT certification is valid for three years. If your last BQA or BQAT training occurred before 2020, your certification could soon be or may already be expired.
Attendees will need to register online at bqa.unl.edu or by calling the Panhandle Research and Extension Center at 308-632-1230.