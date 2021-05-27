Nebraska Extension and Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance will be offering Beef Quality Assurance Certification.

Local certifications are:

 Wayne: Monday, June 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Wayne County Expo Building.

 Albion: Monday, June 14 from 6-9 p.m. with a meal provided at the Boone County Fairgrounds: Casey’s building. RSVP to Brad Schick by Thursday, June 10 by calling 308-536-2691 or email brad.schick@unl.edu.

Jesse Fulton, Director of Nebraska Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) will be presenting the latest on the Nebraska BQA program and certifying producers in BQA and BQA Transportation (BQAT). The BQA program educates beef producers on animal health best management practices, proper stockmanship, and proper animal welfare guidelines. Beef cattle producers, who are committed to producing a quality, wholesome and safe beef product for consumers, are encouraged to attend to stay up to date on BQA practices.

All producers are invited to attend. BQA certification is valid for three years. If your last BQA training occurred prior to 2018, your BQA certification could be expired. Beef producers are encouraged to attend to keep their BQA certification current. The BQA certification fee for these events is waived for those wanting to become BQA certified/recertified.

For more information contact Ben Beckman, Nebraska Beef Extension Educator, at 402.254.6821 or ben.beckman@unl.edu.

