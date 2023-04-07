NEAT meetings scheduled

The Nebraska Easement Action Team (NEAT), will be presenting model ordinances and zoning and describing landowner risks and rights to various county board commissioners and supervisors at upcoming meetings. The topic will include dealing with carbon pipelines.
The upcoming county board meetings will be:
— Monday, April 17, Holt County, 9:45 a.m., with a confirmed agenda item at 10:15 a.m., 204 N. Fourth St., O’Neill.
— Tuesday, April 18, Wayne County, 9 a.m., with a confirmed agenda item at 9:15 a.m., 510 Pearl St., Wayne.
— Monday, May 15, Pierce County, 9 a.m., with a confirmed agenda item at 9:11 a.m., 111 W. Court St., Pierce.