The Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex at Northeast Community College in Norfolk was the site of the District II, III and IV FFA District Livestock Judging Contest recently.
About 500 contestants from 43 schools participated in the event, according to a college release.
Michael Roeber, agriculture/livestock judging instructor at Northeast, said teams could have up to eight members, with the top four scores counted.
“The top 25% of the teams in the district contest qualified for the state competition, which will be held during the Nebraska FFA Convention in Lincoln in April,” he said.
There were approximately 100 faculty members, staff and students from Northeast Community College who assisted in conducting the contest.
Individual and team results include:
District 2 Seniors
Individual: 1. Abigail Lutjelusche, Columbus Lakeview; Isaac White, Raymond Central.
Team: 1. Columbus Lakeview (Abigail Lutjelusche, Alex Hinze, Ella Meyer, Jaycee Schomberg and Evan Tessendorf). 2. Howells-Dodge (Regan Burenheide, Tyson Coufal, Jacob Hegemann, Trevor Jedlicka, Logan Nelson, Trevor Schumacher and Britten Sindelar).
District 2 Juniors
Individual: 1. Levi Belina, Howells-Dodge; 2. Barrett Andel, David City.
Team: 1. Howells-Dodge (Lance Brester, Justin Bayer, Morgan Gall, Cole Grovijohn, Levi Belina, R.J. Bayer, Gavin Nelson and Blake Sindelar). 2. Leigh-Clarkson (Brayden Brabec, Jacob Eisenmann, Makenna Held, Madison Noonan, Audie Tejkl, Justine Thompson and Dalton Zulkoski).
District 3 Seniors
Individual: 1. Elizabeth Karnopp, West Point. 2. Logan Buhrman, Wisner-Pilger.
Team: 1. Blair (Kaitlyn Bouska, Makenna Dirkschneider, Kendra Loseke, Luke Mathiesen, Alli Nielsen, Dalton Nielsen, Jackson O’Brien and Wyatt Wiemer). 2. West Point (Sam Chapman, Rachel Groth, Kaleb Hasenkamp, Elizabeth Karnopp, Ethan Kreikemeier, Evie Schlickbernd and Payton Schiller).
District 3 Juniors
Individual: 1. Kaden Gregory, Logan View; 2. Owen Heller, Wisner-Pilger.
Team: 1. West Point; (Cooper Colson, Lance Ditloff, Keegan Doggett, Branden Duhsmann, Cole Hutchinson, Anna Karnopp, Levi Schiller and Dylan Steffen). 2. Wisner-Pilger (Addisyn Albers, Cameryn Bellar, Jaleigh Hallsted, Emma Heller, Owen Heller, Kyle Rehak, Devon Schultz and Brittney Uhing).
District 4 Seniors
Individual: 1. Connor Arens, Crofton; 2. Dillon Borg, Allen-Wakefield.
Team: 1. Bloomfield (Kate Bruns, Braden Eisenhauer, Bree Eisenhauer, Brooklyn Eisenhauer, Aubrey Jeannoutot, Logan Johnson, Ella McFarland and Tyson Sauser). 2. Crofton (Connor Arens, Taylor Arens, Lauren Buschkamp, Jarrin Sage, Abby Steffen and Jaden Zimmerman).
District 4 Juniors
Individual: 1. Zoe Wiedeman, Stanton; 2. Christen Curtis, Creighton.
Team: 1. Pierce (Cameron Armitage, Luke Endorf, Colton Fritz, Colby Jensen, Alex Meier, Carter Meier, Makinzie Parsons and Grant Snodgrass). 2. Verdigre (Alexis Bartling, Bree Breithaupt, Chaney Konopasek, Gabrielle Pavlik, Michaela Ravenkamp, Anna Rudloff and Andree Sucha).