Northeast Community College’s Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex in Norfolk was the site of an FFA district livestock judging contest for Districts 2 through 4 on Jan. 26. Nearly 600 contestants from 49 schools participated in the event.
Teams could have up to eight members with the top four scores counted. The top 25% of the teams in the district contest qualified for the state competition, which will be during the Nebraska FFA Convention in Lincoln in April.
Mike Roeber, agriculture and livestock judging instructor at Northeast, said it takes a lot of work by the college to host the event each year.
“There were 14 faculty/staff who assisted in some manner with the contest — either in getting the ag complex set up to getting the livestock to the facility, and then working with registration, sorting cards, scoring cards, entering data into the computer and serving the lunch to the senior division contestants,” Roeber said.
Additionally, approximately 75 Northeast students participated by working with the high school contestants.
Individual and team results include:
District 2 Seniors
Individual: 1. Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge; 2. Andrew Veck, Bishop Neumann.
Team: 1. Howells-Dodge (Jestin Bayer, Lane Belina, Lance Brester, Austin Hegemann and Connor Kreikemeier); 2. Lakeview (Blake Anderson, Adyson Groteluschen, MaKenna Lutjelusche, Niels Schmidt and Gunnar Wolfe).
District 2 Juniors
Individual: 1. Carlee Wolfe, Raymond Central; 2. Erika Donahue, Raymond Central.
Team: 1. Raymond Central (Khloe Cuttlers, Erika Donahue, Addison Grant and Carlee Wolfe); 2. Humphrey (Ty Classen, Reagan Graham, Gavin Groteluschen, Rachel Martensen and Isabel Preister).
District 3 Seniors
Individual: 1. Grace Meiergerd, West Point; 2. Mason Stoddard, Blair.
Team: 1. Wisner-Pilger (Danika Alexander, Cameryn Bellar, Bowdy Bird, Jaleigh Hallsted, Emma Heller, Owen Heller, Kyle Rehak and Braxton Siebrandt); 2. Blair (Austin Back, Martina Becerra, Rylan Blattert, Hannan Mackie, Alyssa Schumacher, Mason Stoddard, Tyler Thompson and Alexis Warner).
District 3 Juniors
Individual: 1. Aubree Schlueter, Logan View; 2. Parke Loftis, Tekamah-Herman.
Team: 1. Tekamah-Herman (Cole Booth, Ruby Booth, Daisy Cameron, Laney Hoier, Parke Loftis, Spencer Pagels, Tate Preuss and Tristan Tobin); 2. Wisner-Pilger (Jase Alexander, Emerson Bellar, Austin Hatterman, Walker Ott, Keegan Poppe, Sydney Porter, Taylor Schloting and Hayden Schroeder).
District 4 Seniors
Individual: 1. Taylor Nilson, Creighton; 2. Samantha Pehrson, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge.
Team: 1. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (Aaron Bloom, Madalyn Graham, Sarah Karnes, Berniece McCorkindale and Samantha Pehrson); 2. Summerland (Emily Ahlers, Kelton Bruhn, Levi Cronk, Ashley Pischel and Trevor Thomson).
District 4 Juniors
Individual: 1. Allison Sucha, Verdigre; 2. Anthony Steffen, Crofton.
Team: 1. Verdigre (Rylie Hutchens, Jase Kotrous, Isaac Pavlik, Kami Simons, Allison Sucha, Gage Vesley, Cash Wickersham and Coy Wickersham); 2. Crofton (Ava Backer, Ellie Foxhoven, Hunter Guenther, Max Guenther, Kyle Maibaum, Anthony Steffen, Carter Steffen and Wyatt Tramp).