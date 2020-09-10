National Farmers Union’s virtual legislative fly-in to be held

WASHINGTON — As a global pandemic and extreme weather events batter an already weak agricultural economy, hundreds of farmers, ranchers and rural residents will gather online next week to speak directly with their elected representatives and administration officials as part of National Farmers Union’s (NFU) virtual legislative fly-in.
NFU will kick off the virtual fly-in on Monday, September 14, with a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) briefing, during which participants will hear from U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue and and Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand.
The event will continue the following day with a Congressional briefing featuring Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, Chairman of the House Committee on Agriculture Collin Peterson, Sen. Debbie Stabenow, Sen. Jon Tester and Rep. Frank Lucas. Throughout the week, participants will also join small-group meetings with congressional offices, a panel discussion on USPS, and a virtual social gathering.