An inspirational individual and self-made woman opened the 2022 AgCeptional Women’s Conference at Northeast Community College on Friday.
Stacey Pederson, actress, comedian and motivational speaker, presented an inspirational look at her life of dealing with depression, spiced with several bouts of laughter and down-home wisdom. Meant to spark a cord of sisterhood with the AgCeptional Women who filled the large main room in the Lifelong Learning Center, she left no dry eyes in the house either from laughter or poignant reminders of the realities of life.
Pederson herself almost died from stepping on a rusty nail, causing her to reflect on a life wasted. Believed to be on her death bed, she decided she was a failure. Her presentation, “Dying to Laugh,” talked about her soul-searching while looking death in the face. Although it sounds like a depressing speech, she interspersed her life activities with many comedic comments, reiterating to her audience the need to laugh.
“Anything is something, and something is better than nothing,” Pederson said as she pulled herself from serious depression and bouts with PTSD.
Pederson reminds her children more than once a day, “You are never going to want to do (fill in the blank, clean the bathroom, wash the clothes, exercise, etc.), so you might as well as do it anyway.” In her near-death experience, she learned to flip, “I have to wash the clothes to I ‘get’ to wash the clothes.”
The realization turned Pederson’s life around.
Pederson invited those attending to incorporate just one item on her list of positive thought processes into their daily lives and experience the positive influence the process has on their lives. She advised the audience members not to overwhelm themselves, which helped her to turn her life around after talking to many experts like psychiatrists.
Amazingly, exercise was first on Pederson’s list. It would not be necessary to run a marathon but just add a new change to one’s daily routine like walking down the block and back.
Next consider relationships and try working on one area where there are changes needed. Remember, she advises one “gets” to talk to a friend, not has to talk to a friend or to even examine why one doesn’t want to talk to a friend and find a remedy.
Flow is an important aspect. Pederson said to add an activity that helps one lose track of time like singing or anything that makes one happy.
Another breakthrough she talked about is the scientific research collected that shows using one’s vocal cords brings out a calming effect from one’s nervous system. An example she gave was yelling into one’s pillow, which releases those nerve responses and creates flow.
Pederson asked the crowd members if they had lived today; been present in the real world. She has an unbroken rule that she takes advantage of quite often: Never underestimate the power of 20 minutes. Take a break, step outside, listen; it probably will help one make better decisions.
Embrace failure. No one likes the feeling of failure or loss of control, but remember it’s OK to not be OK. Hard times, like the pandemic, make better people. It’s important to take it step by step.
Pederson also has learned it’s important to be grateful. Say it out loud and do not water it down. Write down events, people or physical items one is grateful for and feel the positive emotions they foster in one’s self. Water, yes, water relationships. Grass isn’t green anywhere unless one waters it.
And finally, Pederson said to examine what one’s purpose in life is. It might be personal comfort, and that’s surely no greater purpose for anyone to have. Security for one’s family is a vital purpose, too, but certainly one’s self must come first.
“Today is a once-in-a-lifetime moment,” Pederson said. “Make the most of it.”