About 520 contestants from 46 schools participated in a three-day livestock judging event at Northeast Community College in Norfolk.

The college’s Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex was the site of the District II, III and IV FFA livestock judging contest.

Michael Roeber, agriculture/livestock judging instructor at Northeast, said several changes were made this year because of the pandemic.

“In order to limit numbers in the facility at a given time, each of the three districts participated on separate days,” he said.

District II competed Jan. 28; District III on Feb. 2; and District IV on Feb. 4. The District IV contest also had to deal with late starts by many schools because of the weather.

“Additional pandemic protocols included each school being assigned a time to begin their competition, with team members from a school being kept together in their own group away from contestants from other schools,” Roeber said.

Teams could have up to eight members, with the top four scores counted. Roeber said the top 25% in each division in each district qualify for the state livestock evaluation contest, which will be held virtually on April 1, with the state results being announced the following week during the virtual Nebraska State FFA Convention.

There were approximately 25 Northeast faculty members, staff and students who assisted in conducting the contest.

Area individual and team results include:

District II seniors

Individual: First — R.J. Bayer, Howells-Dodge.

Team: Second — Howells-Dodge (Justin Bayer, R.J. Bayer, Levi Belina, Regan Burenheide, Gavin Nelson, Blake Sindelar and Brittin Sindelar).

District II juniors

Individual: First — Taya Hambleton, Leigh.

Team: Second — Leigh-Clarkson (Dylan Brabec, James Grotelueschen, Taya Hambleton, Dylan Higby, Jacob Martensen, Jordan Noonan and Dalton Zulkoski).

District III seniors

Individual: Second — Logan Buhrman, Wisner-Pilger.

Team: Second — West Point (Lance Ditloff, Rachel Groth, Kaleb Hasenkamp, Cole Hutchinson, Anna Karnopp, Ethan Kreikmeier, Evie Schlickbernd and Levi Schiller.)

District III juniors

Individual: First — Emma Heller, Wisner-Pilger; Second — Jacie Bonneau, Pender.

Team: First — Wisner-Pilger (Addisyn Albers, Danika Alexander, Cameryn Bellar, Emma Heller, Owen Heller, Jocelyn Russman, Braxton Siebrandt and Trey Stewart). Second — Pender (Jacie Bonneau, Rylie Bonneau, Kendra Burns, Matthew Ferris, Logan Mosser, Colton Sanderson, Kylie Sturek and Lillie Timm).

District IV seniors

Individual: First — Christen Curtis, Creighton; Second — Jacie Painter, Norfolk.

Team: First — Crofton (Connor Arens, Lauren Buschkamp, Tom Burbach, Brooklynn Fiscus, Tuff Foxhoven, Tucker Goeden, Jayden Jordan and Stran Sage). Second — Battle Creek (Dylan Amick, Becca Arkfeld, Elly Kurpgeweit, Keisha Nelson, Ashlynn Schwartz and Jenna Ruge).

District IV juniors

Individual: First — Levi Cronk, Summerland; Second — Blair Jordan, Crofton.

Team: First — Crofton (Josie Anthony, Emma Bilka, Garret Buschkamp, April Guenther, Blair Jordan, Madisen Petersen, Megan Tramp and Ty Tramp). Second — Battle Creek (Brayton Croghan, Jeret Hassler, Dane Kilday, Justine Kurpgeweit, Trinity Lutt, Quintin Uehling and Ryan Zohner).

