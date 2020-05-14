Moisture content for silage a concern

With the possibility of ethanol plants being shut down for quite some time, developing animal rations without distiller’s products to provide moisture and protein is an issue on many producer’s minds. One option that may be considered this summer is to cut fall planted rye or spring oats, wheat, triticale or barley for silage. Small grain silage can add moisture and some protein to rations and help fill the gap before corn silage is ready to harvest this fall.
As with any ensiled feed, proper moisture at harvest is essential to getting a good pack and fermentation. Silage should be harvested at 60-70% moisture. Higher moisture contents will result in improper fermentation and spoilage; too dry and we get a poor pack, high heat and more spoilage. Figuring out exactly where this sweet spot is can be difficult, but there are several at-home methods we can use to figure out where we stand.
One of the easiest ways to check moisture content is the squeeze test. Start by chopping a small test area. Grab a handful of freshly chopped silage and squeeze it in your hand as tight as you can for about 30 seconds. If juice drips from the sample, it is too wet for a good ensile and proper fermentation.
If no juice drips out, open you hand slowly. If the ball falls apart quickly and your hand is barely wet the forage is too dry. Either mix the cutting with wetter parts of the field, adjust for a finer cut or add a lot of water to ensure a good pack. If the ball stays together and your hand is moist, not dripping, the moisture level should be about right.
While the squeeze method is a good in field test, to be certain of moisture content, we can use some tools at home to measure the amount of water in the forage. This can be done with specialized tools like a Koster moisture tester, or everyday items like your microwave or a food dehydrator.
To get an accurate moisture reading at home, again cut a test area and take a sample. Next, weigh out a set amount on a scale, 100 grams is a good size and makes things easier math wise later. Don’t forget to zero your scale or take into consideration the container you are using to weigh the sample.
This shouldn’t be counted in the initial weight. Select a scale that will show differences to at least the ones place. If it can go to tenths (or one decimal point), all the better. Next, remove as much moisture from the sample as possible by either hot air or in the microwave.
If using a dehydrator, spread out the sample evenly and turn it on. Let the dehydrator run overnight and, in the morning, weight the sample again.
The sample should be lighter due to the moisture that has been lost. Spread it back out and test again in a few hours. If the sample is more than 2 grams lighter, keep on drying. Once the sample doesn’t change more than 2 grams in weight from the previous weighing, as much moisture as possible has been removed from the sample and this is our final weight.
If you’re using a microwave, set the sample in a microwave safe container and cook for 2-3 minutes on medium-low power. If the sample starts to char, you’ve gone too long or need to lower the power or start with a shorter time and try again. Putting a glass with a bit of water in the back corner of the microwave can help prevent edges from charring if you are having issues. Mix the sample then run again for about 2 minutes on low. Continue this until you feel the forage starting to dry. At this point, shorten the microwave time to 30 seconds and begin weighing after each go. As before, once there is less than 2 grams difference between weights, this can be recorded as the final weight. If you are weighing the container and sample together, don’t forget to subtract the container weight from the final sample weight before we do our calculations.
Once you have a final weight simply divide this by your initial (that 100 grams we started with) and multiply by 100 we get dry matter content. Just subtract this from 100 to get percent of moisture. For example, if we have a starting weight of 100 grams, a final sample weight of 38 grams including the container, and container is 4 grams, the final total is 34 grams. Divide the final sample weight by the starting weight and multiply by 100 to get a percentage. In this case, it would be 34%. That means it’s 34% dry matter and 66% moisture.