Midwest Dairy awards Nebraska Division educational scholarships

Midwest Dairy has announced that six students will receive $500 to $1,500 scholarships to help cover costs as full-time undergraduate or graduate students at an accredited college. Recipients are required to have a family member (parent/guardian/grandparent/sibling) who owns a Nebraska dairy farm, or be employed on a Nebraska dairy farm.
The dairy farm must have contributed to Midwest Dairy checkoff as of Jan. 1, 2022. Recipients were chosen based on past and present leadership involvement in their school, local community and dairy community. On the application, recipients addressed what they see as the biggest challenge facing the dairy industry and how their future career plans address those challenges.
The 2022 scholarship recipients are:
— Marta Pulfer of Wayne, who was awarded $1,500 and plans to graduate with her veterinary medicine degree from Texas A&M University in 2024. Marta is the daughter of Kent and Jodi Pulfer.
— Jenna Albers of Randolph, who was awarded $1,000 and plans to major in animal science or ag education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Jenna is the daughter of Doug and Joan Albers.
— Whitney Hochstein of Wynot, who was awarded $1,000 and continues her pursuit of majoring in graphic design and marketing from Wayne State College. Whitney is the daughter of Neal and Sharlee Hochstein.
— Allison Engelman of Diller, who was awarded $500 and is headed to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to major in ag education and minor in animal science. Allison is the daughter of Adam and Brooke Engelman.
— Makenna Held of Leigh, who was awarded $500 and will be headed to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to major in accounting and minor in agribusiness. Makenna is the daughter of Keal and Heather Held.
— Faith Junck of Carroll, who was awarded $500 and is majoring in agricultural and environmental sciences communication with a dual minor in animal science and leadership and communication from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Faith is the daughter of Dwaine and Priscilla Junck.