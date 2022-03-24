Midwest Dairy announces selection of 2022 Nebraska Dairy Ambassadors

The Midwest Dairy Ambassador Program is invested in creating dairy advocates and developing the next generation of leaders. This year’s program selected six college students and two high school students for 2022. New this year is the Junior Dairy Ambassador Program designed for high school junior and senior students, whereas the original program is designed for postsecondary students.
Senior Dairy Ambassadors from Northeast and North Central Nebraska are:
— Jenna Albers, who was raised on a small farm near Randolph. She attends the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she is a freshman. Her major is undeclared with a strong interest in animal science or ag education.
— Whitney Hochstein of Wynot, who is a senior at Wayne State College majoring in graphic design marketing.
— Abigail Langdon, who is originally from Clarkson and is a junior at UNL studying agricultural economics.
— Mikayla Martensen, who is a sophomore agricultural education major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from Humphrey.
The Dairy Ambassador Program is an educational and leadership opportunity for college students and high school juniors and seniors passionate about dairy. Dairy Ambassadors will have the opportunity to connect with consumers and share dairy’s story while networking with their peers and industry professionals. They will spend a year representing dairy farmers in Nebraska. At the end of their year, Senior Ambassadors are eligible to apply for educational scholarships up to $1,000 and Junior Ambassadors up to $500.
These Dairy Ambassadors engage in communication with consumers at a variety of events. Some of the events that the Dairy Ambassadors have an opportunity to participate include Ag Literacy Festivals, Nebraska State Dairy Association Convention, Nebraska State Fair, agribusiness tours and television and radio interviews.