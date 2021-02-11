Managing crop diseases can start now with seed selection

With the 2021 growing season right around the corner, now is the perfect time to be thinking about how you can minimize diseases in your fields this growing season. Reviewing which diseases and at what level they were present in your fields in 2020 or previous years can help you select more disease-resistant corn hybrids and soybean varieties. Planting disease-resistant hybrids and varieties can be a more economical way to manage certain diseases because you may be able to reduce disease severity and dependence on pesticides, like fungicides, thereby reducing your input costs.
The severity of crop diseases and their histories in each field can be vastly different due to weather conditions, hybrid/variety susceptibility, crop rotation, irrigation use and type, tillage regime, or other growing conditions. Understanding the favorable conditions and cropping practices for each disease can help producers anticipate which diseases might be troublesome in the future. This is an important concept when you consider that most of the diseases of corn and soybean in Nebraska are caused by pathogens that over winter (survive) in fields year after year, with the exception of rust diseases where spores blow north from southern locations. Most of these pathogens survive in infested crop debris from previous growing seasons. Meaning, if a susceptible corn hybrid is planted in a field with a history of gray leaf spot, you can expect to see disease development if weather conditions are favorable. Fields with minimum tillage and/or continuous corn planted could be at a higher risk for residue-borne diseases, too. Continuous cropping provides a constant source of residue for the pathogen to survive. Disease management in fields with continuous corn or other crops may require more dependence on the use of resistant varieties and or application of a fungicide or other pesticides.
The word “resistance” seldom suggests plants are immune to a specific disease, instead it implies a reduction in disease severity. The degree of variety and hybrid resistance to a particular disease can range from low to high. For instance, under low disease pressure a low level of disease resistance in a hybrid could be adequate. But a hybrid with a moderate or high level of resistance may be needed for fields with a history of severe disease. To effectively reduce disease severity in these locations where environments are favorable for diseases, a combination of management strategies may be necessary, including planting a highly resistant hybrid. Here are some common corn and soybean diseases for which resistant hybrids and varieties could help us manage these diseases.
Corn: Gray Leaf Spot, Goss’s Bacterial Wilt and Blight, Bacterial Leaf Streak
Soybean: Frogeye Leaf Spot, Soybean Cyst Nematode, Sudden Death Syndrome
It is important to refer to your company’s seed catalog to understand their disease rating scale. However, not all companies evaluate their hybrids for disease resistance, as evaluation of hybrids can be costly, time consuming, difficult, and/or impossible due to the nature of the pathogens. Remember when comparing rating scales across companies’ hybrids, scales may differ. To avoid misinterpretation, pay close attention to the rate scale and their exact meaning and contact your local company representative for clarification.