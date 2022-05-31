Madison County 4-H workshops begin

Summer fun for Madison County 4-H kicked off last week with two workshops at the Nebraska Extension in Madison County. The beginning cake decorating class had so much interest that two sessions were given back-to-back. Cara Hoehne and Terry Boecker taught how to make frosting, smoothly frost a cake and use tips to create borders, roses and other designs.
The following day, 25 youths learned basic child care at the babysitting workshop. They got hands-on practice changing diapers on a doll and made first-aid kits to take along when babysitting. Norfolk police officer Jeremy Polacek spoke to the group about safety.
More 4-H workshops are coming up in June. Call 402-370-4040 to register.