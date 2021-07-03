300-point shoot 4-H members

MADISON COUNTY held the county 4-H shoot at the Norfolk Archery Club in mid-June. Members competed in a 300-point shoot. Shown are (back row, from left) Thomas Fink, Dylan Kesting, Griffen Wieneke, Megan Follette and Julisa Kinzer; (front row, from left) Ayla Wieneke, Franklin Polacek, Shace Anderson, Finley Barnhart, Victor Clausen and Ryley Gray.

 Courtesy photo

A group of Madison County 4-H members brought home a pile of ribbons from two local competitions recently.

Five exhibitors competed at the 2021 Nebraska 4-H District Shows in mid-June, which is a qualifying competition for the Fonner Park State 4-H Horse Show from Saturday, July 10, to Wednesday, July 14, in Grand Island. Exhibitors who advance have to receive a blue or purple ribbon.

Representing Madison County from the Columbus District Show are:

— Mya Zohner, purple ribbons in both senior western pleasure and senior western horsemanship.

— Maryn Mead, first-place champion purple ribbon in senior western horsemanship and purple ribbon in senior ranch pleasure.

Representing Madison County from the Burwell District Show are:

— MaKyla Books, first-place champion purple ribbon in junior ranch pleasure and purple ribbon in junior western horsemanship.

— Betty Books, first-place champion in senior western horsemanship and first-place champion in senior western pleasure.

Representing Madison County from the Lincoln District Show:

— Dylan Russman, blue ribbons in both senior ranch pleasure and senior western horsemanship

Madison County also held the county 4-H shoot at the Norfolk Archery Club in mid-June. Members competed in a 300-point shoot.

The Nebraska 4-H Shooting Sports Program instructs 4-H youth on the skills and discipline of shooting sports. Enrolled participants learn about the safe handling of archery equipment while developing self-confidence and leadership abilities.

The event results included:

Senior Division

— Griffen Wieneke, grand champion with 298 points

— Dylan Kesting, reserve champion with 279 points

— Thomas Fink, purple ribbon

— Jasper Barnhart, blue ribbon

— Julisa Kinzer, red ribbon

Juniors Division

— Ayla Wieneke, grand champion with 248 points

— Shace Anderson, reserve champion with 247 points

— Finley Barnhart, purple ribbon

— Victor Clausen, purple ribbon

— Franklin Polacek, blue ribbon

— Ryley Gray, blue ribbon

— Megan Follette, red ribbon

Tags

In other news