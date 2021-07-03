A group of Madison County 4-H members brought home a pile of ribbons from two local competitions recently.
Five exhibitors competed at the 2021 Nebraska 4-H District Shows in mid-June, which is a qualifying competition for the Fonner Park State 4-H Horse Show from Saturday, July 10, to Wednesday, July 14, in Grand Island. Exhibitors who advance have to receive a blue or purple ribbon.
Representing Madison County from the Columbus District Show are:
— Mya Zohner, purple ribbons in both senior western pleasure and senior western horsemanship.
— Maryn Mead, first-place champion purple ribbon in senior western horsemanship and purple ribbon in senior ranch pleasure.
Representing Madison County from the Burwell District Show are:
— MaKyla Books, first-place champion purple ribbon in junior ranch pleasure and purple ribbon in junior western horsemanship.
— Betty Books, first-place champion in senior western horsemanship and first-place champion in senior western pleasure.
Representing Madison County from the Lincoln District Show:
— Dylan Russman, blue ribbons in both senior ranch pleasure and senior western horsemanship
Madison County also held the county 4-H shoot at the Norfolk Archery Club in mid-June. Members competed in a 300-point shoot.
The Nebraska 4-H Shooting Sports Program instructs 4-H youth on the skills and discipline of shooting sports. Enrolled participants learn about the safe handling of archery equipment while developing self-confidence and leadership abilities.
The event results included:
Senior Division
— Griffen Wieneke, grand champion with 298 points
— Dylan Kesting, reserve champion with 279 points
— Thomas Fink, purple ribbon
— Jasper Barnhart, blue ribbon
— Julisa Kinzer, red ribbon
Juniors Division
— Ayla Wieneke, grand champion with 248 points
— Shace Anderson, reserve champion with 247 points
— Finley Barnhart, purple ribbon
— Victor Clausen, purple ribbon
— Franklin Polacek, blue ribbon
— Ryley Gray, blue ribbon
— Megan Follette, red ribbon