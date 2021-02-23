Lutheran High Northeast is excited to announce that it has commenced its first-ever FFA Chapter.
The chapter consists of 24 members led by the adviser, and new agriculture teacher, Dr. Amanda Hafer. The Lutheran High Northeast FFA Chapter has been a significant addition to our school. We are lucky to be one of few parochial schools to have an FFA Chapter in the state.
Our chapter has competed and done well in many local competitions.
North of Battle Creek, members competed in land judging. Our chapter placed 79th out of 127 teams.
Two groups competed in Hartington dairy judging. In the junior division, our school placed first, and in the senior division, we received third place.
Member Justus Searight, a sophomore, received first place in the junior division.
Six FFA members also competed in a virtual meat judging competition in November.
With livestock judging at the beginning of February, our chapter’s junior division placed 11th out of 17 teams, and our senior division placed 10th out of 17 teams.
We are grateful to have received many donations from the community, including a $2,000 grant from the Cooper Foundation through Midwest Bank.
We have also been fundraising throughout the year through fruit sales, root beer float sales to students and pumpkin sales.
Wolff Farms, a local organic farm run by Lutheran High Northeast alumni, donated the pumpkins for us to sell.
We also have had individual families donate money that they received from recycling metal. All of these are used to help pay for things like our blue FFA corduroy jackets, competition fees, transportation costs and funding for other necessities in our new Agricultural Education program.
We are excited to celebrate our first National FFA Week. There are plans for dress-up days that include Camo, Hillbilly, ‘Merica, Best Boots, and official dress (blue and yellow day).
The FFA will be having an all-school assembly to join in on some FFA-inspired competition. We are also feeding the entire student body with beef, corn, potatoes and ice cream. Happy FFA week.