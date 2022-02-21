Lutheran High Northeast is enjoying its second year with an agricultural education program and FFA chapter. This has been such an exciting year because many of the events that were canceled or made virtual last year have been held in-person this year.
Over the summer, several Lutheran High FFA members helped serve food at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce Ag Banquet in Madison. This event gave members an opportunity to spend time with the Madison FFA chapter, which also helped. Then in July, 17 FFA members from Lutheran High and the Norfolk FFA worked together to help get the Madison Country Fairgrounds ready for the county fair.
In late June, the Midwest Toy Farmers put on their annual Northeast Nebraska Farm Toy Show at Lutheran High. FFA members were able to help the exhibitors move in and pack up. The group also was blessed with the opportunity to have a concession stand to raise money for the chapter. Members were grateful for the opportunity and were excited to help with the event again on June 26.
In August, the group had the opportunity to attend Husker Harvest Days near Grand Island. It was a great day for students to see the various opportunities available in agriculture and visit with members of other FFA chapters from all over the state. It was an eye-opening experience for many students to see the wide variety of agricultural companies and products that are available in Nebraska.
In September, 19 Lutheran High FFA members attended district dairy judging at Hartington, where the senior team placed second and Paige Kossmann placed third individually overall. Keller Pohlman placed first overall in the alternate judging division. Then in early October, five students attended regional land judging near Howells, where more than 600 students competed.
In November, nine FFA members attended the Pathways to Careers Conference in Kearney, where students learned more about career opportunities available in agriculture and the steps they must take to be in their desired fields. Students also had the opportunity to meet the current state FFA officers at this event.
This year was the first year that Lutheran High students competed in leadership development events in Hartington. Eight students competed in various competitions such as ag demonstration and creed speaking. Although no students qualified for state, it was a great opportunity for the students to grow in leadership and communication.
Livestock judging was just recently held at Northeast Community College, where around 600 students competed. At this event, students judged cattle, sheep, goats and swine. All students also took a written exam and gave oral reasons for why they placed the animals the way they did. Only two students were returning judges, and those two students placed in the top 20 in their divisions. Junior Tristen Buss placed 16th in the senior division, and sophomore Kason Stateler placed 18th in the junior division.
The chapter will be celebrating FFA week by visiting a few of the area grade schools to talk about agriculture and about the FFA organization. There also will be in-school competitions between different grades to see who has the most “FFA Spirit.”
Students are now preparing for career development events, which they will be competing in at Northeast Community College in March. Some of the events include meat judging, veterinary science exams and food science.
They will then finish the year off in April by attending the chapter’s first in-person state FFA convention in Lincoln and by celebrating another fun year at our FFA banquet.