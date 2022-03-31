The Lower Elkhorn NRD Board of Directors voted last week to accept the terms of amendment 7 to the Eastern Nebraska Water Resources Assessment (ENWRA) Interlocal Cooperative Agreement.
The project is sponsored by six NRDs, along with other cooperating agencies, including the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, Conservation and Survey Division, School of Natural Resources, University of Nebraska and the U.S. Geological Survey.
“The ENWRA project is a progressive step forward in the way we approach groundwater management,” said Brian Bruckner, LENRD assistant manager.
“This project offers an opportunity to stay ahead of potential future problems by joining together and pooling resources. By continuing with this agreement, we hope to avoid the pitfalls of overdevelopment and improper management as well as provide lasting benefits to our mutual economic and environmental interests,” Bruckner said.
The Interlocal Cooperative Agreement for the Lower Platte River Basin Water Management Coalition also was accepted by the board.
The seven NRDs in the Lower Platte Basin along with the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources have signed the agreement to adopt, implement and maintain a basin-wide water management plan.
Bruckner said, “The plan focuses on water use policies and practices that contribute to the protection of existing surface water and groundwater uses while allowing for future water development. The agreement is intended to provide flexibility for NRDs in the basin to work cooperatively in ways they would not be able to individually.”