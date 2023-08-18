Extreme heat can be deadly to livestock.
Producers who suffered livestock losses because of recent natural disasters — including extreme heat — may be eligible for the livestock indemnity program, said Shanna Schulz, U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency executive director in Madison County.
The program compensates livestock owners and contract growers for livestock death losses in excess of normal mortality because of an adverse weather event or who suffered reduced sale prices for owned livestock because of injury from an eligible loss condition.
The program provides producers with a safety net to help them overcome the financial impact of extreme or abnormal weather, Schulz said.
“The recent extreme heat has had an impact on some livestock producers,” Schulz said, “and we encourage them to reach out to our office as soon as possible.”
Reporting and documenting losses are important parts of the program’s application process. Producers must report losses within 30 days of when those livestock losses become apparent. A phone call to the county FSA office may serve as official notice of loss.
Adequate documentation must be provided that proves the death or injury of eligible livestock occurred as a direct result of an eligible loss condition in the calendar year for which benefits are being requested.
Schulz said documentation also must provide sufficient data that identifies the quantity and the livestock type and weight range. Documents providing acceptable evidence could include producer records existing at the time of event, such as photos or video with a date, rendering truck receipts or certificates, veterinary records, records assembled for tax purposes, private insurance documents, bank or other loan documents, brand inspection records or other similar documents.
* * *
Want to learn more?
Madison County FSA may be reached at 402-371-5350, ext. 2. More information also may be found online at farmers.gov/recover.