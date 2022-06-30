All 4-H youths wanting to compete in classes besides showmanship and halter must have level testing completed by this date. The deadline for completing level testing is Friday, July 29. Horse level testing books are available for purchase in the Extension office. For complete details on what is required for each level, visit 4h.unl.edu/horse or pick up a book in the office.

Once youths have completed each level, they should bring their book into the Extension office so it can be signed, with a copy kept on file.

Cooking 201-301 classes offered

Ready to take your baking up a notch? In an advanced 4-H baking workshop on Wednesday, July 13, youths will follow along and learn with Hannah Guenther, a food, nutrition and health Extension educator.

Crop report for week ending June 26

LINCOLN — For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Crop progress information was provided at the county level by USDA Farm Service Agency, UNL Extension Service and other reporters across the state

How to handle heat stress with animals

Warm weather has returned and with it, the possibility for heat stress in animals. At especially high risk are animals on feed, such as feedlot cattle, that are near harvest weights. While long-lasting heat events can be deadly (one only has to look at the issues in Kansas several weeks ago)…