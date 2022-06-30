All 4-H youths wanting to compete in classes besides showmanship and halter must have level testing completed by this date. The deadline for completing level testing is Friday, July 29. Horse level testing books are available for purchase in the Extension office. For complete details on what is required for each level, visit 4h.unl.edu/horse or pick up a book in the office.
Once youths have completed each level, they should bring their book into the Extension office so it can be signed, with a copy kept on file.