Latest crop report for week ending Sunday, Sept. 6

Corn and soybean harvest has begun in Nebraska, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.8 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 34% very short, 39% short, 26% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 30% very short, 37% short, 32% adequate and 1% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn condition rated 6% very poor, 10% poor, 22% fair, 41% good and 21% excellent. Corn dented was 84%, ahead of 65% last year and ahead of the five-year average of 75%. Mature was 27%, ahead of 7% last year and 12% average. Harvested was 1%.
— Soybean condition rated 5% very poor, 10% poor, 22% fair, 45% good and 18% excellent. Soybean dropping leaves was 37%, ahead of 5% last year and 17% average. Harvested was 1%.
— Winter wheat planted was 2%, near 3% last year and 4% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 5% very poor, 9% poor, 29% fair, 31% good and 26% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 78%, ahead of 50% last year and 73% average. Mature was 12%, ahead of 1% last year and near 8% average.
— Dry edible beans condition rated 1% very poor, 1% poor, 14% fair, 66% good and 18% excellent. Beans setting pods was 95%, dropping leaves was 31% and harvested was 25%.