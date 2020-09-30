Latest crop report for week ending Sept. 28

Crop report harvest NDN

Harvest is underway for most crops, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 20% very short, 40% short, 39% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 23% very short, 35% short, 41% adequate and 1% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 6% very poor, 11% poor, 20% fair, 44% good and 19% excellent. Corn mature was 80%, well ahead of 48% last year, and ahead of 65% for the five-year average. Harvested was 14%, ahead of 7% last year and near 10% average.

— Soybean condition rated 6% very poor, 11% poor, 22% fair, 45% good and 16% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 92%, well ahead of 69% last year and ahead of 80% average. Harvested was 29%, well ahead of 4% last year and ahead of 13% average.

— Winter wheat planted was 60%, behind 65% last year and 66% average. Emerged was 15%, near 16% last year and behind 27% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 5% very poor, 8% poor, 29% fair, 35% good and 23% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 98%, near 97% both last year and average. Mature was 71%, well ahead of 33% last year and ahead of 56% average. Harvested was 7%, ahead of 1% last year but near 9% average.

— Dry edible beans dropping leaves was 91%, near 92% last year. Harvested was 75%, ahead of 61% last year.

