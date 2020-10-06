Latest crop report for week ending Oct. 4

Harvest continues and is ahead of schedule for most crops in Nebraska, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 25% very short, 42% short, 32% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 24% very short, 36% short, 39% adequate and 1% surplus.
— Corn condition rated 3% very poor, 12% poor, 24% fair, 44% good and 17% excellent. Corn mature was 91%, well ahead of 68% last year, and ahead of 80% for the five-year average. Harvested was 21%, ahead of 11% last year and near 15% average.
— Soybean condition rated 4% very poor, 10% poor, 23% fair, 45% good and 18% excellent. Soybeans dropping leaves was 97%, ahead of 83% last year and ahead of 90% average. Harvested was 55%, well ahead of 12% last year and ahead of 25% average.
— Winter wheat planted was 80%, behind 83% last year and 82% average. Emerged was 33%, near 36% last year and behind 49% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 3% very poor, 7% poor, 30% fair, 41% good and 19% excellent. Sorghum mature was 87%, well ahead of 64% last year and ahead of 77% average. Harvested was 17%, ahead of 3% last year but near 15% average.
— Dry edible beans dropping leaves was 97%. Harvested was 82%, ahead of 77% last year.