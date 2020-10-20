Latest crop report for week ending Oct. 18

Crop report harvest NDN

The end of harvest is approaching, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 34% very short, 46% short and 20% adequate. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 32% very short, 40% short and 27% adequate and 1% surplus.

— Corn condition rated 6% very poor, 13% poor, 22% fair, 42% good and 17% excellent. Corn harvested was 58%, ahead of 27% last year and 31% average.

— Soybeans harvested was 92%, well ahead of 51% last year and ahead of 58% average.

— Winter wheat rated 5% very poor, 16% poor, 38% fair, 37% good and 4% excellent. Winter wheat planted was 94%, behind 97% last year and 95% average. Emerged was 72%, behind 80% last year and 81% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 4% very poor, 9% poor, 25% fair, 38% good and 24% excellent. Sorghum harvested was 60%, ahead of 19% last year and 35% average.

— Dry edible beans harvested was 96%, ahead of 89% last year.

