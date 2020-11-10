With Tuesday's snow, harvest is close to winding up for the year.
For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 26% very short, 45% short, 29% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 27% very short, 40% short, 33% adequate, and 0% surplus.
— Corn harvested was 93%, well ahead of 70% last year, and ahead of 78% for the five-year average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 17% poor, 36% fair, 40% good and 3% excellent.
— Winter wheat emerged was 94%, behind 99% last year, and near 97% average.
— Sorghum harvested was 95%, well ahead of 68% last year, and ahead of 80% average.