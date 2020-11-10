Crop report corn harvest NDN

With Tuesday's snow, harvest is close to winding up for the year.

For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 26% very short, 45% short, 29% adequate and 0% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 27% very short, 40% short, 33% adequate, and 0% surplus.

— Corn harvested was 93%, well ahead of 70% last year, and ahead of 78% for the five-year average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 17% poor, 36% fair, 40% good and 3% excellent.

— Winter wheat emerged was 94%, behind 99% last year, and near 97% average.

— Sorghum harvested was 95%, well ahead of 68% last year, and ahead of 80% average.

In other news

Fall is a great time to pull soil samples

Did your soybeans or alfalfa not yield what you were expecting this year? Well fall is the perfect time to pull soil samples and see what’s going on under ground. Whether it is soil fertility or testing for soybean cyst nematodes (SCN); these are both factors that can drive yield.

Watch the Plains Winter Conference live virtually

A virtual option is now available for individuals wanting to attend the 25th annual No-till on the Plains Winter Conference during the live broadcast. The virtual option joins the in-person Conference and celebration on January 26, 2021. Botanica Wichita will host the event, but attendees ca…

Fertilizing pasture and hay ground

Any farmer worth their salt knows the importance of fertilizing a crop for optimal production. Often, this common knowledge stops at row crops or high value hay like alfalfa. Could a look at your fertility improve pasture and grass hay production next year?

Cuming County 4-H Achievement Day canceled

The Cuming County 4-H Achievement Day scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 8, has been canceled. The Cuming County 4-H Council and the Extension Staff have made the decision to cancel based on rising COVID cases in Cuming County.

