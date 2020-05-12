Crop report
Planting season continues at a good pace, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Services.

For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 2% very short, 18% short, 77% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 2% percent very short, 14% short, 81% adequate and 3% surplus.

The following field crop updates were reported:

— Corn planted was 79%, well ahead of 43% last year and ahead of 60% for the five-year average. Emerged was 30%, well ahead of 7% last year, and ahead of 18% average.

— Soybeans planted was 54%, well ahead of 18% last year and 23% average. Emerged was 6%, ahead of 1% both last year and average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 9% poor, 22% fair, 59% good and 8% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 1%, near 2% last year and behind 8% average.

— Sorghum planted was 15%, ahead of 6% last year and near 11% average. Oats condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 30% fair, 57% good and 7% excellent.

— Oats planted was 91%, ahead of 80% last year and near 90% average. Emerged was 70%, well ahead of 44% last year, but near 72% average.

In other news

President orders meat packing plants stay open

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump took executive action Tuesday to order meat processing plants to stay open amid concerns over growing coronavirus cases and the impact on the nation’s food supply.

Relief package will help ag industry

The Coronavirus Food Assistance Program will allegate $19 billion to provide aide for farmers, ranchers and distributors through direct support and USDA food distribution programs.

Weekly crop report

Planting season has begun in Nebraska, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.

Tractor Supply implements changes

Tractor Supply stores, including Norfolk, has implemented many changes recently to keep everyone safe, including a dedicated greeter at every store location to drive awareness of social distancing, monitor the number of customers in store and to provide additional cleaning of key items like …

Cattlemen’s Ball postponed until 2021

COLUMBUS — Because of the uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Nebraska Cattlemen's Ball will be postponed until June 4-5, 2021, with the event remaining in Columbus.