Planting season continues at a good pace, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Services.
For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.6 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 2% very short, 18% short, 77% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 2% percent very short, 14% short, 81% adequate and 3% surplus.
The following field crop updates were reported:
— Corn planted was 79%, well ahead of 43% last year and ahead of 60% for the five-year average. Emerged was 30%, well ahead of 7% last year, and ahead of 18% average.
— Soybeans planted was 54%, well ahead of 18% last year and 23% average. Emerged was 6%, ahead of 1% both last year and average.
— Winter wheat condition rated 2% very poor, 9% poor, 22% fair, 59% good and 8% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 1%, near 2% last year and behind 8% average.
— Sorghum planted was 15%, ahead of 6% last year and near 11% average. Oats condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 30% fair, 57% good and 7% excellent.
— Oats planted was 91%, ahead of 80% last year and near 90% average. Emerged was 70%, well ahead of 44% last year, but near 72% average.