Latest crop report for week ending June 28

Crop report irrigation
Norfolk Daily News file

Many crops remain in good condition, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were six days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 11% very short, 32% short, 55% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 7% very short, 24% short, 67% adequate and 2% surplus.

The following updates were reported:

— Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 19% fair, 55% good and 21% excellent. Corn silking was 1%, near the five-year average of 3%.

— Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 20% fair, 58% good and 17% excellent. Soybean blooming was 27%, ahead of 12% average. Setting pods was 1%.

— Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 12% poor, 20% fair, 58% good and 4% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 1%, near 4% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 2% poor, 27% fair, 62% good and 9% excellent. Sorghum headed was 6%, near 8% last year and 4% average.

— Oats condition rated 1% very poor, 7% poor, 35% fair, 49% good and 8% excellent. Oats headed was 90%, ahead of 69% last year and equal to the five-year average.

— Dry edible beans condition rated 26% fair, 67% good and 7% excellent. Beans emerged was 95%, ahead of 69% last year. Blooming was 3%.

