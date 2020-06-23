Latest crop report for week ending June 21

Crop report
NDN file

Many crops remain in good or excellent condition, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.6 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 8% very short, 30% short, 59% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 4% very short, 21% short, 72% adequate and 3% surplus.

The following updates were reported:

— Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 21% fair, 56% good and 18% excellent.

— Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 19% fair, 61% good and 16% excellent. Soybeans emerged was 96%, well ahead of 82% last year and near the five-year average of 92% average. Blooming was 16%, ahead of 3% average.

— Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 10% poor, 25% fair, 58% good and 4% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 96%, ahead of 91% last year, but behind 98% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 2% poor, 18% fair, 73% good and 7% excellent. Sorghum headed was 2%, near 4% last year and 1% average.

— Oats condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 31% fair, 57% good and 7% excellent. Oats headed was 84%, ahead of 50% last year and near 78% average.

— Dry edible beans condition rated 23% fair, 67% good and 10% excellent. Beans planted was 95%. Emerged was 82%.

