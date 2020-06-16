Latest crop report for week ending June 14

Most crops are ahead of schedule as summer begins, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 12% very short, 26% short, 60% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 9% very short, 17% short, 72% adequate and 2% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 26% fair, 54% good and 17% excellent.
— Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 19% fair, 62% good and 16% excellent. Soybeans emerged was 94%, well ahead of 68% last year and the five-year average of 84% average. Blooming was 4%.
— Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 9% poor, 45% fair, 38% good and 5% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 85%, ahead of 79% last year, but behind 92% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 1% poor, 44% fair, 51% good and 4% excellent. Sorghum planted was 97%, well ahead of 73% last year and ahead of 88% average. Headed was 1%.
— Oats condition rated 1% very poor, 15% poor, 29% fair, 50% good and 5% excellent. Oats headed was 69%, ahead of 38% last year and near 62% average.
— Dry edible beans planted was 93%. Emerged was 62%.