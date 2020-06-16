Crop report corn
Courtesy Photo

Most crops are ahead of schedule as summer begins, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 12% very short, 26% short, 60% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 9% very short, 17% short, 72% adequate and 2% surplus.

The following updates were reported:

— Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 26% fair, 54% good and 17% excellent.

— Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 19% fair, 62% good and 16% excellent. Soybeans emerged was 94%, well ahead of 68% last year and the five-year average of 84% average. Blooming was 4%.

— Winter wheat condition rated 3% very poor, 9% poor, 45% fair, 38% good and 5% excellent. Winter wheat headed was 85%, ahead of 79% last year, but behind 92% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 1% poor, 44% fair, 51% good and 4% excellent. Sorghum planted was 97%, well ahead of 73% last year and ahead of 88% average. Headed was 1%.

— Oats condition rated 1% very poor, 15% poor, 29% fair, 50% good and 5% excellent. Oats headed was 69%, ahead of 38% last year and near 62% average.

— Dry edible beans planted was 93%. Emerged was 62%.

Tags

In other news

Latest crop report for week ending June 14

Latest crop report for week ending June 14

Most crops are ahead of schedule as summer begins, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 12% very short, 26% short, 60% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture suppl…

Private farm used to put on cattle show

Private farm used to put on cattle show

BATTLE CREEK — It took a lot of resources and combined efforts, but the challenging task of putting together a cattle show in less than two months proved to be well worth the effort.

Nebraska Extension opening Thursday

Nebraska Extension opening Thursday

Nebraska Extension in Madison County is opening to the public Thursday, June 11. Regular office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

Potential Nebraska ag losses

Potential Nebraska ag losses

LINCOLN (AP) — Nebraska potentially faces nearly $3.7 billion in agricultural losses from the coronavirus pandemic if economic conditions do not improve, the Nebraska Farm Bureau said Wednesday.

Crop report for week ending June 7

Crop report for week ending June 7

Many crops are in good condition as planting season continues, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 3% very short, 19% short, 76% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moi…

Weekly crop report for week ending May 24

Weekly crop report for week ending May 24

Many crops are in good condition as planting season continues, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 4.5 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 8% short, 78% adequate and 13% surplus. Subsoil moi…

Moisture content for silage a concern

With the possibility of ethanol plants being shut down for quite some time, developing animal rations without distiller’s products to provide moisture and protein is an issue on many producer’s minds. One option that may be considered this summer is to cut fall planted rye or spring oats, wh…