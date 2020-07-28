Latest crop report for week ending July 26

Crops continue to grow, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.2 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 15% very short, 33% short, 51% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 11% very short, 32% short, 56% adequate and 1% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 18% fair, 54% good and 21% excellent. Corn silking was 89%, ahead of 61% last year and near the five-year average of 80%. Dough was 27%, ahead of 9% last year and 16% average.
— Soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 4% poor, 14% fair, 59% good and 21% excellent. Soybean blooming was 90%, well ahead of 60% last year and 76% average. Setting pods was 53%, ahead 27% last year and 33% average.
— Winter wheat harvested was 93%, well ahead of 49% last year and 81% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 27% fair, 46% good and 21% excellent. Sorghum headed was 43%, ahead of 23% last year and 32% average.
— Oats harvested was 82%, ahead 39% last year and 67% last year.
— Dry edible beans condition rated 1% very poor, 1% poor, 15% fair, 68% good and 15% excellent. Beans blooming was 60%, well ahead of 33% last year. Setting pods was 15%, ahead of 7% last year.