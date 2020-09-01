Latest crop report for week ending Aug. 30

Crop report harvest NDN

Crops are nearing harvest even as dry conditions persist, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.9 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 27% very short, 43% short, 29% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 23% very short, 39% short, 37% adequate and 1% surplus.

The following updates were reported:

— Corn condition rated 5% very poor, 10% poor, 21% fair, 45% good and 19% excellent. Corn dented was 74%, ahead of 49% last year and ahead of the five-year average of 60%. Mature was 11%, ahead of 1% last year and 4% average.

— Soybean condition rated 5% very poor, 9% poor, 20% fair, 47% good and 19% excellent. Soybean dropping leaves was 16%, ahead of 1% last year and 8% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 4% very poor, 8% poor, 31% fair, 32% good and 25% excellent. Sorghum coloring was 60%, ahead of 25% last year and 53% average. Mature was 2%, near 3% average.

— Dry edible beans condition rated 1% very poor, 2% poor, 15% fair, 63% good and 19% excellent. Beans setting pods was 94%, equal to last year. Dropping leaves was 31%, well ahead of 9% last year. Harvested was 1%.

