Latest crop report for week ending Aug. 2

Crop report

Oat and wheat harvest is nearly complete, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 12% very short, 25% short, 60% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 10% very short, 26% short, 62% adequate and 2% surplus.

The following updates were reported:

— Corn condition rated 2% very poor, 5% poor, 16% fair, 55% good and 22% excellent. Corn silking was 94%, ahead of 81% last year and near the five-year average of 91%. Dough was 43%, ahead of 23% last year and 31% average. Dented was 6%, near 2% average.

— Soybean condition rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 16% fair, 57% good and 22% excellent. Soybean blooming was 95%, well ahead of 75% last year and 87% average. Setting pods was 64%, ahead 46% last year and 53% average.

— Winter wheat harvested was 96%, well ahead of 69% last year and 90% average.

— Sorghum condition rated 2% very poor, 6% poor, 28% fair, 39% good and 25% excellent. Sorghum headed was 64%, ahead of 38% last year and 51% average. Coloring was 1%, near 3% both last year and for the average.

— Oats harvested was 92%, ahead of 68% last year and 81% average.

— Dry edible beans condition rated 1% poor, 13% fair, 71% good and 15% excellent. Beans blooming was 73%, well ahead of 55% last year. Setting pods was 38%, ahead of 19% last year.

