Latest crop report for week end July 5

Crops continue to grow at a good pace, according to the National Agricultural Statistics Service. For the week ending Sunday, there were 6.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 16% very short, 34% short, 49% adequate and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 11% very short, 28% short, 60% adequate and 1% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 20% fair, 52% good and 22% excellent. Corn silking was 4%, near 1% last year but behind the five-year average of 11%.
— Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 19% fair, 56% good and 20% excellent. Soybean blooming was 41%, well ahead of 7% last year and 12% average. Setting pods was 4%.
— Winter wheat condition rated 4% very poor, 14% poor, 32% fair, 47% good and 3% excellent. Winter wheat harvested was 16%, ahead of 1% last year but behind 19% average.
— Sorghum condition rated 1% very poor, 3% poor, 28% fair, 57% good and 11% excellent. Sorghum headed was 7%, near 10% last year and 5% average.
— Oats condition rated 2% very poor, 11% poor, 30% fair, 52% good and 5% excellent. Oats headed was 97%, ahead of 86% last year and near 95% average.
— Dry edible beans condition rated 1% poor, 27% fair, 65% good and 7% excellent. Beans blooming was 3%.