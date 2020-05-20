Crop report
Planting season is still on a good pace, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.

For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.2 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 3% very short, 20% short, 75% adequate and 2% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 2% very short, 14% short, 82% adequate and 2% surplus.

The following updates were reported:

— Corn planted was 91%, well ahead of 63% last year and the five-year average of 78%. Emerged was 54%, ahead of 22% last year and 39% average.

— Soybeans planted was 78%, well ahead of 34% last year and 42% average. Emerged was 29%, well ahead of 5% last year and 8% average.

— Winter wheat conditions rated 2% very poor, 9% poor, 22% fair, 59% good, 8% excellent. Headed was 5%, near 6% last year but behind 23% average.

— Sorghum planted was 28%, ahead of 15% last year and 22% average.

— Oats planted was 92%, near 88% last year and near 94% average. Emerged was 82%, ahead of 62% last year and near 84% average.

— Dry edible beans planted was 4%.

