Planting season is underway in Nebraska, according to the weekly USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service crop report.
For the week ending Sunday, there were 5.7 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 1% very short, 15% short, 81% adequate and 3% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 12% short, 85% adequate and 3% surplus.
The following updates were reported:
— Corn planted was 20%, ahead of 12% last year and near 16% for the five-year average.
— Soybeans planted was 8%, ahead of 2% both last year and average.
— Winter wheat conditions rated 1% very poor, 8% poor, 27% fair, 57% good, 7% excellent.
— Sorghum planted was 3% last year, near 1% for both last year and average.
— Oats planted was 77%, well ahead of 48% last year and near 74% average. Emerged was 38%, ahead of 13% last year and behind 42% average.