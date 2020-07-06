One of the largest family-owned pork producers in the nation is investing $50,000 in the Nexus project at Northeast Community College.
“At Christensen Farms, we are fully committed to supporting agriculture education as well as the communities we operate in,” said Glenn Stolt, Christensen Farms CEO. “Now more than ever before, it is critically important to build and maintain robust education institutes and programs like Nexus providing the next generation of leaders with the education and skills needed to support and sustain our noble mission in agriculture, which is feeding our communities, across the nation and around the world.”
Christensen Farms is based in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, and has pork production, truck wash and feed mill operations located in Northeast Nebraska, where it employs more than 100 people, according to a media release.
“We are excited to see the opportunities the Nexus project will generate,” Stolt said, “... opportunities for future generations who will be joining the workforce, but also for the long-term viability and sustainability of our rural communities and businesses.”
Christensen Farms markets more than 3 million hogs per year. Besides Minnesota and Nebraska, the company operates facilities in Illinois, Iowa and South Dakota.
The company owns three feed mills; manages 148,000 sows on 44 farms; oversees more than 350 nurseries; and employs nearly 1,000 people.
“The pork industry is a rapidly growing sector of the agriculture economy of Nebraska,” said Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs. “The new facilities planned at Northeast will support that growth, training both the next generation of employees as well as future farmers and ranchers.”
“We are pleased to have Christensen Farms join other agricultural firms, financial institutions and area foundations as partners in the Nexus project,” Kruse said.
The initial phase of construction of new agricultural facilities at the college includes a new veterinary technology clinic and classrooms, a new farm site with a large animal handling facility and other farm structures for livestock operations, a farm office and storage.
The funding for the agricultural facilities will come from the college’s commitment of $10 million, as well as external fundraising to fill the gap.
With a total project cost of $22.3 million, the college has raised enough funds to begin construction; however, fundraising for the Nexus campaign will continue, as more is needed for equipment, technology and furnishings.
In August 2019, the Acklie Charitable Foundation announced a $5 million lead gift to the Nexus project. The foundation was started by the late Duane Acklie and Phyllis Acklie, both Madison County natives and graduates of Norfolk Junior College, a predecessor institution of Northeast Community College.