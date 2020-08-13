Land values increase slightly

According to the 2019-2020 Nebraska Farm Real Estate Report and Survey, the statewide all-land average value for the year ending Feb. 1, 2020, averaged $2,725 per acre, or about a 3% ($80 per acre) increase over the prior year’s value of $2,645 per acre. In 2020, survey responses noted 1,031 tax exchanges, non-farmer investor interest in land purchases and current interest rate levels as forces guiding higher market values.
Findings from the annual University of Nebraska–Lincoln report indicated these forces were slightly positive on impacting future land values prior to the domestic outbreak of COVID-19. The outlook for future declines remained bearish for several other factors including future property tax policies, current crop prices, farm input costs and property tax levels. Concern remains for the liquidity and solvency of farm operators and land ownership expenses.
In Nebraska, dryland cropland having no irrigation potential averaged $3,165 per acre, or 4% higher than the prior year. The most strength for increases were in the northeast, east, and southeast regions of the state averaging around 4% to 7%. Center pivot irrigated cropland noted smaller increases of 3% for the statewide average at $6,125 per acre. Regions reporting improvements for the irrigated cropland included the northeast, east, south and southeast, ranging from about 2% to 6%. Non-tillable grazing land noted a 4% increase for the statewide averages of $830 per acre. For northeast Nebraska, non-tillable grazing land averaged $2,045 per acre or 3% higher over the prior year.
Dryland and irrigated cropland reported steady to slightly higher cash rental rates across the state in 2020. The rise in dryland cropland rental rates ranged from 2% in the northwest and east to 8% in the central regions. Irrigated rental rates generally trended up at a similar rate. Exceptions existed as the northwest, east and southwest regions reported small declines in certain cases. In northeast Nebraska, dryland and center pivot irrigated cropland cash rental rates averaged $215 and $290 per acre. Productivity of the cropland, including soil types, degree of slope, expected rainfall and location, all influence the competitiveness of rent paid in an area according to survey members.
Cow-calf rental rates were steady in 2020 compared to averages reported in the prior year. Monthly rental rates for cow-calf pairs ranged from a low of $37.90 in the northwest to a high of $61.45 in the north region. In the northeast region, cow-calf rental rates averaged $54.70 per month. The monthly rates would typically be multiplied by five months for a grazing season fee.
Upkeep on grazing land improvements serves as one of the main negotiation terms discussed as part of the lease arrangement. A landlord or tenant’s willingness to control brush or weeds, maintain fencing and ensure access to water all must be considered as part of the lease and the final rate paid may vary according to the contribution of each party involved. Complete results from the annual statewide survey may be found at the Nebraska Farm Real Estate website: http://agecon.unl.edu/realestate.