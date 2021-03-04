Insects in the winter: How are they doing?

As usual, the recent cold snap has triggered numerous questions about insect survival. Farmers in particular want to know if the extreme cold temperatures we just experienced will kill off some of our common insect pests. The quick answer is: It depends.
Insect overwintering survival is dependent of many factors, including the innate cold hardiness of the insect species, temperature at the overwintering site, temperature fluctuations, the length of relative cold or warm spells, location of the insect (above ground, below ground), soil texture, soil moisture and presence or absence of snow cover. As you might imagine, insects that are native to Nebraska have adaptations to survive our winters.
There are various physiological processes that help insects survive winter. Some insects can survive being frozen by producing cryoprotectants. Others insect can produce antifreeze to avoid freezing. However, all insects can die if it gets cold enough. Let us look at a few of our common insect pests to see how they make it through the winter.
Corn rootworms are a serious corn pest and overwinter as eggs in the soil. Spending the winter below the ground is a great advantage for overwintering survival. Temperatures below the soil surface are more stable and do not go as low as air temperatures. Factors that can negatively affect corn rootworm egg survival are dry soils in an open winter (winter without good snow cover). This is because dry, bare soil is more susceptible to deep frosts and greater temperature fluctuations. Snow cover helps insulate the soil. Because we have had good snow cover the last few weeks, the recent cold snap likely had minimal negative effect on corn rootworm eggs.
Bean leaf beetles are another pest common to farmers and gardeners. Bean leaf beetles overwinter as adults in leaf litter under trees or bushes in wooded areas, or in soybean stubble. In this case, because they are above ground, they are more susceptible to very cold and/or
fluctuating winter temperatures than corn rootworm, and those in soybean stubble are likely more susceptible than in deep leaf litter. However, our snow cover insulated the insects from temperature extremes, so overwintering bean leaf beetle mortality will probably not be as great as we would hope.
Soybean aphids are another annual pest. They overwinter as eggs on buckthorn stems. However, most Nebraska soybean aphid infestations are from aphids migrating from Minnesota and Iowa during the summer. Therefore, winter conditions to the east are what determine their survival. Those that are low on the plant will be insulated by good snow cover, while those above the snow will be more vulnerable to extreme temperatures.
Finally, what about pests like the green stink bug? Well, these and several other common crop and garden pests do not overwinter in Nebraska, but migrate up from the south each year. It will be interesting to see how the recent cold snap in the Deep South will affect these southern migrants. However, remember that insects often have hundreds of offspring and more than one generation a year, so even a small spring population can grow to high levels later in the season. Problems for the farmer, job security for entomologists like me.