The Nebraska Soybean Board’s Ready to Roll Soy Tire Giveaway aims at showcasing the numerous benefits of manufacturing with soybean oil instead of petroleum.
As part of this campaign, the soybean board and other partners will be giving away one set of Goodyear Assurance WeatherReady tires, which incorporate soybean oil in their tire formulation. The winner will be chosen on Monday, June 26.
The soy-based tire giveaway campaign, now in its fourth year, highlights the benefits of incorporating soybean oil into tire manufacturing. The use of soybean oil provides the driver with increased performance from their tires by improving the flexibility of the tire in lower temperatures as well as enhancing traction in both rain and snow.
Further, consumers aren’t the only ones benefiting from this technology. Using soybean oil in the production of Goodyear tires supports farmers and, ultimately, the environment. Goodyear scientists and engineers work intentionally to formulate new polymer and compound technologies that are partially derived from natural, sustainable materials. Soybean oil is a renewable resource, and this new industrial use opens yet an additional market for the increasingly versatile soybean.
“Goodyear has a long-term goal to fully replace petroleum-derived oils in its products by 2040,” said Andy Chvatal, executive director of the soybean board. “This commitment is driving additional demand for Nebraska soybeans, and the Ready to Roll Soy Tire Giveaway is one way we can promote the versatility of soy.”
